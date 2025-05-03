Mets play the Cardinals leading series 1-0

New York Mets (22-11, first in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (14-19, fourth in the NL Central) St.…

New York Mets (22-11, first in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (14-19, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Tylor Megill (3-2, 1.74 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Cardinals: Erick Fedde (1-3, 4.68 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -150, Cardinals +126; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets meet the St. Louis Cardinals with a 1-0 series lead.

St. Louis is 14-19 overall and 10-6 at home. The Cardinals have an 11-4 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

New York is 22-11 overall and 9-8 on the road. The Mets have a 16-5 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Saturday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Mets have a 5-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lars Nootbaar has six doubles and five home runs for the Cardinals. Masyn Winn is 12-for-36 with four doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto has eight doubles, five home runs and 14 RBI while hitting .258 for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 13-for-41 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .239 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by three runs

Mets: 6-4, .291 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Ivan Herrera: 10-Day IL (foot), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

Mets: A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Francelis Montas: 60-Day IL (lat), Danny Young: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Manaea: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (shin), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (knee), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

