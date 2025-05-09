Mets open 3-game series against the Cubs

Chicago Cubs (22-16, first in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (24-14, first in the NL East) New York;…

Chicago Cubs (22-16, first in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (24-14, first in the NL East)

New York; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jameson Taillon (2-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Mets: Clay Holmes (4-1, 2.95 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -158, Cubs +132; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Chicago Cubs to start a three-game series.

New York is 24-14 overall and 13-3 in home games. Mets hitters have a collective .420 slugging percentage to rank seventh in MLB.

Chicago has a 12-7 record on the road and a 22-16 record overall. Cubs hitters have a collective .335 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the NL.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 34 RBIs for the Mets. Juan Soto is 11 for 37 with three doubles, four home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Tucker leads the Cubs with nine home runs while slugging .547. Pete Crow-Armstrong is 8 for 38 with four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .284 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Cubs: 5-5, .236 batting average, 2.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (side), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Francelis Montas: 60-Day IL (lat), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Manaea: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (shin), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (knee), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Shota Imanaga: 15-Day IL (leg), Javier Assad: 60-Day IL (oblique), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyson Miller: 15-Day IL (hip), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (hip)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

