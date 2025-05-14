Mets host the Pirates on 3-game home win streak

Pittsburgh Pirates (14-29, fifth in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (28-15, first in the NL East) New York;…

Pittsburgh Pirates (14-29, fifth in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (28-15, first in the NL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bailey Falter (2-3, 4.36 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Mets: Clay Holmes (5-1, 2.74 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -270, Pirates +219; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Pittsburgh Pirates looking to continue a three-game home winning streak.

New York has gone 17-4 at home and 28-15 overall. The Mets have the best team ERA in the NL at 2.82.

Pittsburgh has a 14-29 record overall and a 5-16 record on the road. The Pirates are 5-1 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has 15 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 13 for 43 with two doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Oneil Cruz leads the Pirates with eight home runs while slugging .462. Bryan Reynolds is 2 for 42 with a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .264 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Pirates: 2-8, .205 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (side), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Francelis Montas: 60-Day IL (lat), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Manaea: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (shin), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (knee), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Oneil Cruz: day-to-day (back), Enmanuel Valdez: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Timothy Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Endy Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Gonzales: 10-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Horwitz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.