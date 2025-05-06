Mets bring 1-0 series advantage over Diamondbacks into game 2

New York Mets (23-13, first in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (18-17, fourth in the NL West) Phoenix; Tuesday,…

New York Mets (23-13, first in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (18-17, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (2-1, 3.06 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (2-4, 4.93 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -115, Mets -105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona has gone 8-9 at home and 18-17 overall. The Diamondbacks have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .330.

New York has gone 10-10 on the road and 23-13 overall. The Mets are 16-5 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Diamondbacks with 10 home runs while slugging .476. Geraldo Perdomo is 13-for-33 with three doubles, two home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso has a .349 batting average to lead the Mets, and has 13 doubles, a triple and nine home runs. Tyrone Taylor is 12-for-29 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .247 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Mets: 5-5, .298 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly: day-to-day (hamstring), Justin Martinez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 15-Day IL (back), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (side), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Francelis Montas: 60-Day IL (lat), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Manaea: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (shin), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (knee), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

