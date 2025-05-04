Mets bring 1-0 series advantage over Cardinals into game 2

New York Mets (22-11, first in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (14-19, fourth in the NL Central) St.…

New York Mets (22-11, first in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (14-19, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 1:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Blade Tidwell (0-0); Cardinals: Erick Fedde (1-3, 4.68 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -131, Cardinals +111; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the St. Louis Cardinals with a 1-0 series lead.

St. Louis has a 14-19 record overall and a 10-6 record at home. The Cardinals have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .329.

New York has a 9-8 record on the road and a 22-11 record overall. The Mets have gone 7-3 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Sunday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Mets have a 5-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lars Nootbaar leads the Cardinals with five home runs while slugging .426. Masyn Winn is 12-for-36 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with a .345 batting average, and has 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 24 walks and 30 RBI. Francisco Lindor is 13-for-41 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .239 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by three runs

Mets: 6-4, .291 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Ivan Herrera: 10-Day IL (foot), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

Mets: A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Francelis Montas: 60-Day IL (lat), Danny Young: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Manaea: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (shin), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (knee), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

