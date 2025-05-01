Mets and Diamondbacks meet, winner claims 3-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (16-14, fourth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (21-10, first in the NL East) New York;…

Arizona Diamondbacks (16-14, fourth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (21-10, first in the NL East)

New York; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (1-4, 5.57 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Mets: Kodai Senga (3-1, 1.26 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -159, Diamondbacks +134; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the New York Mets and the Arizona Diamondbacks are looking for a series win with a victory on Thursday.

New York is 13-2 at home and 21-10 overall. The Mets have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .416.

Arizona is 16-14 overall and 8-6 in road games. The Diamondbacks have hit 40 total home runs to rank seventh in the majors.

The teams play Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has a .343 batting average to lead the Mets, and has 11 doubles, a triple and seven home runs. Francisco Lindor is 17-for-40 with four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Josh Naylor has eight doubles and four home runs for the Diamondbacks. Eugenio Suarez is 10-for-33 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 7-3, .289 batting average, 3.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .213 batting average, 4.31 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Danny Young: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Nimmo: day-to-day (illness), Sean Manaea: 60-Day IL (oblique), A.J. Minter: 15-Day IL (lat), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (shin), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (knee), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (knee), Francelis Montas: 15-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: A.J. Puk: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ketel Marte: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kendall Graveman: 15-Day IL (back), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

