Mets and Cubs meet in series rubber match

Chicago Cubs (23-17, first in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (25-15, first in the NL East)

New York; Sunday, 12:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Matthew Boyd (3-2, 2.75 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Mets: Griffin Canning (5-1, 2.50 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -130, Cubs +111; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the New York Mets and the Chicago Cubs are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

New York has a 25-15 record overall and a 14-4 record in home games. Mets hitters are batting a collective .252, the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play.

Chicago has a 13-8 record on the road and a 23-17 record overall. The Cubs have the second-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .443.

The teams match up Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has 14 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 12 for 43 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 10 home runs, 29 walks and 32 RBIs while hitting .276 for the Cubs. Dansby Swanson is 15 for 35 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .265 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Cubs: 5-5, .233 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (side), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Francelis Montas: 60-Day IL (lat), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Manaea: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (shin), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (knee), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shota Imanaga: 15-Day IL (leg), Javier Assad: 60-Day IL (oblique), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyson Miller: 15-Day IL (hip), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (hip)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

