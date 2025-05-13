McMahon, Philips lift Charge to 1-0 win over Victoire, lead semifinal series 2-1

OTTAWA (AP) — Mannon McMahon broke a scoreless tie at 8:42 of the third period to lift the Ottawa Charge…

OTTAWA (AP) — Mannon McMahon broke a scoreless tie at 8:42 of the third period to lift the Ottawa Charge to a 1-0 playoff victory over the Montreal Victoire on Tuesday night.

McMahon won a battle along the boards to free the puck and skated to the front of the net where she put home a Gabbie Hughes rebound to give the Charge the win and the 2-1 lead in the best-of-five Professional Women’s Hockey League semifinal series.

Rookie Gwyneth Philips picked up her first playoff career shutout, stopping 26 shots.

Ottawa can punch its ticket to the PWHL championship final with a win Friday night on home ice.

Tuesday’s game marked the first home playoff game for the Charge and players acknowledged feeling a boost from the crowd.

“Stepping on to that ice today, like the crowd was going from the second the national anthem played, like, how can you not, like, be energized by that,” said McMahon. “So, we needed that (Tuesday). So, it’s huge, and to have that next game too will even be bigger.”

Finishing first overall, Montreal had the choice of its playoff opponent, and the crowd reminded them of that chanting “you picked us” at the conclusion of the game.

The Victoire, who were swept by Boston in last year’s opening round, believe they are playing well but need to generate more traffic in front of Philips.

“I think we need to take her eyes away,” said Montreal’s Erin Ambrose. “I think she is an elite goaltender … but I also think we have elite goal scorers on this team, and we’ve just got to find a way to get dirty ones at times.”

Ambrose said the team has made a point of talking about generating more traffic and it will likely be a focus of Friday’s game.

Both goaltenders picked up where they left off following Sunday’s quadruple overtime game.

A minute after McMahon scored for the Charge, an open ice hit by Laura Stacey on Ottawa’s Ashton Bell was initially ruled a major but following review was reduced to a minor for illegal body checking. Hughes took a roughing penalty coming to her teammate’s defense negating the potential power play.

A hooking penalty on Brianne Jenner sent the Victoire to the power play and Philips stood tall making a couple big saves to preserve the lead.

Montreal went 0-for-2 on the power play.

“We believe in the group that we have on the power play,” said Montreal coach Kori Cheverie. “And, you know, they have very talented players. Ottawa is playing us very aggressively high in the zone right now, so we have to find a way to get pucks to the net.”

Montreal pushed hard in the final 90 seconds but was unable to even get a shot through to challenge Philips.

“You have to learn to manage those moments, recognizing you’re probably going to see them quite a bit in playoffs,” said Charge coach Carla MacLeod. “And, you know, I think it’s an area that we continue to focus on and lean into.”

Montreal’s Ann-Renee Desbiens, who stopped 24 shots, was the difference maker for the Victoire in the opening period. Ottawa came out firing and had five shots on goal but were unable to get anything past Desbiens.

