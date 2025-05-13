McIlroy and Scheffler in a group of Big Three at the PGA Championship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Masters champion Rory McIlroy and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will be playing together in the…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Masters champion Rory McIlroy and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will be playing together in the opening two rounds of the PGA Championship, joined by defending champion Xander Schauffele in another group of the top three players in the world.

It’s the first time since 2022 the PGA Championship has grouped together Nos. 1-2-3 in the world ranking for the start of the tournament.

It first was done at the U.S. Open in 2008 when Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Adam Scott were grouped at Torrey Pines.

“I’m playing with two guys that are playing some of the best golf in the world,” Scheffler said. “Xander won two majors last year, and Rory already won The Players and the Masters this year, so he’s playing some fantastic golf. Yeah, it should be a lot of fun.

“I’ve seen that pairing before, and we have a good time out there, and it’s competitive.”

Another compelling draw: Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed, joined by Ludvig Aberg.

Spieth needs only the PGA Championship to complete the career Grand Slam and join an exclusive group that now includes McIlroy, who won the Masters for the final leg of the slam.

Spieth and Reed formed a formidable partnership in the Ryder Cup in 2014 and 2016. That ended in 2018 when Spieth played with Justin Thomas, while Reed was partnered by Woods.

Reed spoke to The New York Times after the Paris matches and blamed Spieth for them not playing together and U.S. captain Jim Furyk for twice leaving Reed on the bench. Reed, who joined LIV Golf in 2022, has not played in the Ryder Cup since then.

What made them successful was that both were so competitive they tried to beat each other and wound up playing some of their best golf. This will be the first time they play together since the final round of The Players Championship four years ago.

Spieth hasn’t posted the better score the last eight times they have played together. They tied on two occasions.

Justin Thomas, who won the PGA Championship the last time it was at Quail Hollow in 2017, is playing alongside Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa. Bryson DeChambeau is grouped with Gary Woodland and Viktor Hovland.

The power group of Scheffler, McIlroy and Schauffele start on the 10th hole Thursday at 8:22 a.m., and on the first hole at 1:47 p.m. Friday.

