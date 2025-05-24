McGuire’s first goal of the season leads Orlando City SC past Portland Timbers 1-0

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Duncan McGuire’s goal at the 39th minute proved more than enough and Orlando City SC beat…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Duncan McGuire’s goal at the 39th minute proved more than enough and Orlando City SC beat the Portland Timbers 1-0 on Saturday night.

When Portland failed to clear deep in its end, Eduard Atuesta took it, made a move to his left and set up McGuire whose right boot from the center of the box easily found the back of the net for his first MLS goal of the season.

It was Orlando’s (7-2-6) second shutout win in its last three games. Orlando now has four shutout wins this season.

Portland (6-4-5) recorded its second straight one-goal defeat and sixth-straight MLS game in which the Timbers failed to score multiple goals.

Orlando outshot Portland 14-7 and were 4-1 in favor of shots on goal against the Timbers.

