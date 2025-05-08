Matt Senk, who led Stony Brook’s surprising run to 2012 College World Series, announces retirement

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Matt Senk, who led the Stony Brook baseball team on a surprise postseason run all…

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Matt Senk, who led the Stony Brook baseball team on a surprise postseason run all the way to the 2012 College World Series, announced Thursday he would retire at the end of the season.

When Senk was hired in 1991, the Long Island school competed at the Division III level and had just six winning seasons since 1966. The Seawolves moved to Division I in 1999 and have made six NCAA Tournament appearances and won five America East regular-season titles and four conference tournament championships.

Senk has a career record of 967-692, making him one of 12 active Division I head coaches with at least 950 wins and the only one to do so at one program. He has led the Seawolves to 26 winning seasons and topped the 30-win mark 13 times.

His 2012 team won three straight NCAA regional elimination games, including the final over host Miami, and then won two of three against host LSU in super regionals to become the first team from the Northeast since 1987 to reach the CWS. Stony Brook went 0-2 in Omaha, Nebraska, and finished with a program-record and nation-leading 52 wins.

