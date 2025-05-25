Masyn Winn homers to help Cardinals beat Diamondbacks 4-3 for 3-game sweep

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Masyn Winn homered, Victor Scott II hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the seventh inning, and…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Masyn Winn homered, Victor Scott II hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the seventh inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.

Sonny Gray allowed three runs on nine hits and struck out five in six innings in his second career start against Arizona and first since Aug. 28, 2015, for the Athletics. Iván Herrera drove in two runs for the Cardinals.

John King (1-0) and JoJo Romero each pitched a scoreless inning of relief, and Phil Maton worked the ninth for his second save.

Brandon Pfaadt allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings for Arizona, which has lost five straight for the first time this season.

Jordan Walker hit an infield single off Kevin Ginkel (0-2) to lead off the seventh and advanced on a groundout. Scott singled up the middle off Jalen Beeks to make it 4-3.

Herrera’s sacrifice fly in the sixth tied the game at 3-all after Arizona pulled ahead in the top half on Pavin Smith’s RBI single.

Winn hit his sixth homer of the season, and first at home, to left field in the third.

Key moment

Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado made a running catch on Ketel Marte’s foul popup and fell into the netting protecting the stands for the second out of the ninth. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo successfully challenged that Arenado left the field of play after the catch to allow baserunners to advance to second and third.

Key stat

St. Louis earned its fourth series sweep of the season and first of the Diamondbacks since Aug. 19-21, 2022 at Arizona.

Up next

Diamondbacks: RHP Ryne Nelson (1-1, 4.60 ERA) opposes Pittsburgh LHP Andrew Heaney (3-3, 2.91) to start a six-game homestand Monday night.

Cardinals: RHP Erick Fedde (3-3, 3.77 ERA) faces Baltimore RHP Charlie Morton (0-7, 7.68 ERA) to open a six-game trip Monday.

