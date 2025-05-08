Marsh, Turner have RBIs in 10th inning as Phillies sweep Rays with 7-6 win

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Marsh and Trea Turner each had two hits and drove in a run in the…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Marsh and Trea Turner each had two hits and drove in a run in the 10th inning to cap a comeback from four runs down and lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 7-6 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night.

Philadelphia tied the score in the ninth, handing Pete Fairbanks his first blown save in nine opportunities. After Kyle Schwarber led off with a single to extend his on-base streak to 43 games, the Phillies lifted him for pinch runner Johan Rojas. Fairbanks then sailed a pickoff attempt over first base, allowing Rojas to advance to third and score on Max Kepler’s RBI grounder.

Marsh led off the 10th with a double to left-center off Manuel Rodriguez (0-1) to drive in pinch-runner Edmundo Sosa, and he scored two batters later on Turner’s single to center.

Junior Caminero hit a solo homer for Tampa Bay in the first and Yandy Díaz hit a three-run shot in the seventh to give the Rays a 5-1 lead.

Bryson Stott hit a three-run homer, his second hit of the game, off Edwin Uceta to cut the Rays’ lead to 5-4 in the eighth.

Matt Strahm gave up a run in a shaky 10th and stranded the tying run on second to register his second save.

Philadelphia has won nine of its last 11 and handed the Rays their seventh straight loss at Steinbrenner Field, their temporary home this season.

Key moment

With the score tied in the bottom of the ninth, Taylor Walls singled off Jose Alvarado (4-1). Then, J.T. Realmuto threw out Walls stealing second on a pitch that struck out Diaz. Replay review upheld the Tampa Bay challenge, which appeared to lack definitive footage to overturn the call. Alvarado retired Christopher Morel to send the game to extra innings.

Key stat

Phillies starter Jesús Luzardo had pitched 40 1/3 innings without allowing a home run until the first inning, when Caminero launched his 2-1 fastball over the left-field wall.

Up next

Phillies RHP Aaron Nola (1-5, 4.61 ERA) goes against Guardians RHP Gavin Williams (2-2, 5.06). The Rays continue their homestand against Milwaukee, starting RHP Zack Littell (2-5, 4.61) against Brewers LHP José Quintana (4-1, 2.83).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.