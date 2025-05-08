Marner scores tiebreaking goal as Maple Leafs beat Panthers for 2-0 series lead

TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Maple Leafs beat…

TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Maple Leafs beat the Florida Panthers 4-3 on Wednesday night to take a 2-0 lead in their second-round playoff series.

Max Pacioretty and Max Domi each had a goal and an assist, William Nylander also scored and Morgan Rielly added two assists for the Maple Leafs. Joseph Woll had 25 saves in place of the injured Anthony Stolarz.

Anton Lundell had a goal and an assist, and Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand also scored for the defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 16 saves.

The best-of-seven matchup between Atlantic Division heavyweights now shifts to South Florida, with Game 3 set for Friday.

STARS 3, JETS 2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored a natural hat trick in the second period and Dallas beat Winnipeg in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.

Jake Oettinger stopped 30 shots for Dallas, which is facing Winnipeg in the postseason for the first time.

Nino Niederreiter and Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets, who snapped a four-game home win streak at Canada Life Centre. Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves.

Scheifele returned to action after sustaining an upper-body injury in Game 5 of Winnipeg’s opening-round series against St. Louis.

The Stars welcomed back forward Jason Robertson, who injured his knee in the team’s final game of the regular season and missed Dallas’ first-round matchup with Colorado.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Friday in Winnipeg.

