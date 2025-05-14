Marlins try to end road skid, take on the Cubs

Miami Marlins (15-26, fifth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (25-18, first in the NL Central) Chicago; Wednesday, 7:40…

Miami Marlins (15-26, fifth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (25-18, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Ryan Weathers (0-0); Cubs: Jameson Taillon (2-2, 4.53 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -218, Marlins +181; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins will look to end a three-game road losing streak when they play the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago has a 12-9 record in home games and a 25-18 record overall. The Cubs have a 16-2 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Miami has gone 5-14 in road games and 15-26 overall. The Marlins have a 9-23 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Crow-Armstrong leads the Cubs with 11 home runs while slugging .545. Dansby Swanson is 12 for 32 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Eric Wagaman has eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 RBIs for the Marlins. Kyle Stowers is 7 for 36 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .203 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Marlins: 3-7, .221 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Ian Happ: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tyson Miller: 60-Day IL (hip), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shota Imanaga: 15-Day IL (leg), Javier Assad: 60-Day IL (oblique), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (hip)

Marlins: Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Otto Lopez: 10-Day IL (ankle), Robert Brantly: 10-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.