Marlins transfer catcher Rob Brantly to the 60-day injured list

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Miami Marlins transferred catcher Rob Brantly to the 60-day injured list on Saturday.

The 35-year-old Brantly was placed on the injured list on April 21 with a strained right lat. Before getting injured, Brantly was hitting .429 through three games with three hits in seven at-bats with an RBI.

In a other moves before the Marlins take on the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night, Miami selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Janson Junk from Triple-A Jacksonville. The 29-year-old Junk is 4-3 with a 2.73 ERA in 45 1/3 innings with 40 strikeouts in nine games this year with Jacksonville.

The Marlins also optioned right-handed pitcher Lake Bachar to Jacksonville. Bachar was 2-0 with a 4.73 ERA in 26 2/3 innings with 30 strikeouts for Miami.

