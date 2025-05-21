Marlins take on the Cubs in series rubber match

Chicago Cubs (29-20, first in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (19-28, fifth in the NL East) Miami; Wednesday, 1:10…

Chicago Cubs (29-20, first in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (19-28, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Cade Horton (2-0, 6.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Marlins: Max Meyer (3-4, 4.47 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -137, Marlins +115; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins and Chicago Cubs play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Miami has a 13-14 record in home games and a 19-28 record overall. The Marlins have an 11-24 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Chicago has a 29-20 record overall and a 14-10 record in road games. The Cubs have the third-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .336.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Cubs hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Stowers leads the Marlins with 18 extra base hits (six doubles, two triples and 10 home runs). Liam Hicks is 8 for 20 with a double, a triple, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Seiya Suzuki has 11 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs for the Cubs. Pete Crow-Armstrong is 15 for 43 with a double, two triples and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .248 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Cubs: 7-3, .282 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Xavier Edwards: 10-Day IL (back), Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Rob Brantly: 10-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hip), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Porter Hodge: 15-Day IL (oblique), Tyson Miller: 60-Day IL (hip), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shota Imanaga: 15-Day IL (leg), Javier Assad: 60-Day IL (oblique), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (hip)

