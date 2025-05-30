Marlins play the Giants after Ramirez’s 4-hit game

San Francisco Giants (31-25, third in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (22-32, fifth in the NL East) Miami; Friday,…

San Francisco Giants (31-25, third in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (22-32, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kyle Harrison (0-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Marlins: Cal Quantrill (3-4, 6.09 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -178, Marlins +149; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins play the San Francisco Giants after Agustin Ramirez had four hits on Wednesday in a 10-8 win over the Padres.

Miami is 22-32 overall and 13-15 in home games. The Marlins have a 12-28 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

San Francisco has a 14-16 record on the road and a 31-25 record overall. The Giants have the second-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.26.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Stowers leads the Marlins with 19 extra base hits (seven doubles, two triples and 10 home runs). Jesus Sanchez is 12 for 39 with a double, a triple, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Jung Hoo Lee has 14 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 31 RBIs for the Giants. Heliot Ramos is 12 for 42 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .275 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by six runs

Giants: 4-6, .201 batting average, 2.41 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (wrist), Rob Brantly: 60-Day IL (lat), Xavier Edwards: 10-Day IL (back), Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hip), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Jerar Encarnacion: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.