Marlins play the Cubs with 1-0 series lead

Chicago Cubs (28-20, first in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (19-27, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jameson Taillon (2-3, 4.53 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Marlins: Ryan Weathers (1-0, 1.80 ERA, 0.60 WHIP, five strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -154, Marlins +129; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins bring a 1-0 lead into the latest game of the series against the Chicago Cubs.

Miami has a 13-13 record at home and a 19-27 record overall. Marlins hitters have a collective .391 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the NL.

Chicago is 28-20 overall and 13-10 on the road. Cubs hitters are batting a collective .256, the seventh-best team batting average in MLB play.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Stowers leads the Marlins with 10 home runs while slugging .561. Connor Norby is 12 for 37 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has nine doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 33 RBIs for the Cubs. Pete Crow-Armstrong is 14 for 41 with a double, two triples, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .249 batting average, 3.55 ERA, even run differential

Cubs: 6-4, .247 batting average, 4.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Xavier Edwards: 10-Day IL (back), Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Rob Brantly: 10-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hip), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Ian Happ: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tyson Miller: 60-Day IL (hip), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shota Imanaga: 15-Day IL (leg), Javier Assad: 60-Day IL (oblique), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (hip)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

