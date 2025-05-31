Marlins host the Giants on home losing streak

San Francisco Giants (32-25, third in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (22-33, fifth in the NL East) Miami; Saturday,…

San Francisco Giants (32-25, third in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (22-33, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Robbie Ray (7-0, 2.56 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Marlins: Edward Cabrera (1-1, 4.73 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -170, Marlins +143; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins play the San Francisco Giants looking to end their three-game home skid.

Miami is 13-16 in home games and 22-33 overall. The Marlins have gone 15-7 in games when they scored at least five runs.

San Francisco is 15-16 on the road and 32-25 overall. Giants pitchers have a collective 3.20 ERA, which ranks second in the NL.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Stowers has 10 home runs, 20 walks and 32 RBIs while hitting .286 for the Marlins. Jesus Sanchez is 12 for 37 with a double, a triple, three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Jung Hoo Lee has 14 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 31 RBIs for the Giants. Heliot Ramos is 12 for 43 with a triple, three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .257 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Giants: 4-6, .214 batting average, 2.20 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (wrist), Rob Brantly: 60-Day IL (lat), Xavier Edwards: 10-Day IL (back), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hip), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Jerar Encarnacion: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.