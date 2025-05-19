Marlins host the Cubs to start 3-game series

Chicago Cubs (28-19, first in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (18-27, fifth in the NL East) Miami; Monday, 6:40…

Chicago Cubs (28-19, first in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (18-27, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Ben Brown (3-3, 4.75 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Marlins: Edward Cabrera (0-1, 5.52 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -174, Marlins +145; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Chicago Cubs on Monday to start a three-game series.

Miami is 12-13 at home and 18-27 overall. The Marlins have an 8-4 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Chicago has a 28-19 record overall and a 13-9 record in road games. The Cubs have a 26-6 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Stowers leads the Marlins with 17 extra base hits (five doubles, two triples and 10 home runs). Liam Hicks is 7 for 19 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 12 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 38 RBIs while hitting .290 for the Cubs. Nico Hoerner is 13 for 38 with six doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .235 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .228 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Xavier Edwards: 10-Day IL (back), Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Robert Brantly: 10-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hip), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Ian Happ: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tyson Miller: 60-Day IL (hip), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shota Imanaga: 15-Day IL (leg), Javier Assad: 60-Day IL (oblique), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (hip)

