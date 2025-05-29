Maple Leafs GM Treliving says change is coming after 2nd-round playoff loss

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving says to expect changes in the offseason after another early…

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving says to expect changes in the offseason after another early exit in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

And not just to the roster — but “between the ears,” too.

Using the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers as an example, Treliving said at a season-ending news conference Thursday that there must be changes in the “DNA” of a team that continues to struggle in big playoff moments despite regular-season success.

“We’ve got to continue to change and evolve our mindset, and we’ve got to find a way to create the team … to be our very best at the most critical moments,” Treliving said.

Toronto finished the regular season in first place in the Atlantic Division and defeated the Ottawa Senators in the first round for just its second playoff series win in the past 20 seasons.

The Leafs looked poised for a breakthrough when they won the first two games of a second-round series against the Panthers and went up 3-1 in Game 3, before handing the momentum back to their opponent and losing in seven games.

Part of the collapse included painful 6-1 losses at home in Games 5 and 7, made more frustrating by a 2-0 win in Game 6 in Florida in what was perhaps the most complete Leaf performance of the season.

“Champions have the ability to be calm and at their very best when it matters the most,” Treliving said. “That is an area we have to improve in.”

Treliving said that the Game 7 loss “is going to live with me.”

“I felt really good that morning,” he said. “The vibe around the team … and then we had the result we had.”

Treliving credited Florida, which just eliminated Carolina in five games in the Eastern Conference final to advance to its third straight Stanley Cup Final, with always finding a way to perform in the moments that matter.

“There’s a reason why they’re the champions, there’s a reason why they’re going back again for their third crack at it,” Treliving said. “They’ve set the bar in our division, they’ve set the bar in the league. And that’s what we aspire to.”

The changes have already started in Toronto, with the team declining to renew the contract of president Brendan Shanahan after 11 seasons. Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment president and chief executive officer Keith Pelley said he will not replace Shanahan and instead work more closely with Treliving and head coach Craig Berube.

Under Shanahan, the Leafs rebuilt a struggling team around the “Core 4” forwards of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander and John Tavares.

While the team found individual and regular-season success — the Leafs have advanced to the postseason in each of the past nine seasons and Matthews has won the Hart Trophy as league MVP and three Rocket Richard awards as the top goal scorer — the Leafs have faltered in the postseason.

They are 0-6 in Game 7s over the past eight seasons, with two of those defeats coming on Treliving’s watch. Players seem to struggle under the pressure to deliver for a rabid fan base that has not celebrated a Stanley Cup title since 1967.

Treliving made some changes before the season to try to address that issue, adding stalwart defenseman Chris Tanev and goaltender Anthony Stolarz, who had a fantastic season before being injured in Game 1 of the second round. Berube, a no-nonsense coach who led the St. Louis Blues to a Cup title in 2019, was brought in to replace the popular but ultimately unsuccessful Sheldon Keefe.

The changes this offseason are likely to be more significant, with both Marner and Tavares set to become unrestricted free agents on July 1.

Marner is expected to be one of the top options on the market, and Treliving faces a tough task re-signing him — even if the Leafs front office believes he still fits into the team’s future plans.

Treliving called Marner, who has borne much of the Toronto fan base’s anger at the myriad of playoff failures, a “star.” And he called himself a “huge John Tavares fan.”

But his short answer when discussing the future of the UFAs — “We’ll see.”

“It’s emotional right now,” Treliving said. “My discussion with Mitch is ’Let’s all take a step back, let’s all take a deep breath. I need to decompress.”



