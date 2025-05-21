Manny Pacquiao unretiring at 46 to fight WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Manny Pacquiao is coming out of retirement. The 46-year-old boxing great is scheduled to face WBC…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Manny Pacquiao is coming out of retirement.

The 46-year-old boxing great is scheduled to face WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on July 19, nearly four years after his last professional fight.

“I’m back,” Pacquiao posted Wednesday on social media.

Pacquiao’s team announced the comeback last week, just hours after he conceded defeat in a bid for another seat in the Philippines Senate.

Pacquiao won 12 titles in a record eight weight classes from flyweight to super welterweight while becoming one of boxing’s biggest draws. He will be enshrined in the International Boxing Hall of Fame on June 8.

Pacquiao previously planned to end his 26-year boxing career in 2021 with a record of 62-8-2 with 39 knockouts.

He had announced his retirement followed a disheartening defeat to Yordenis Ugas. In what was Pacquiao’s first fight in more than two years, a younger Cuban boxer beat him by unanimous decision to retain the WBA welterweight title.

Pacquiao’s rags-to-riches life story and legendary career brought honor to his Southeast Asian nation, where he is known by the monikers “Pacman” and “People’s Champ.”

The 30-year-old Barrios, who retained the WBC welterweight belt with a draw against Abel Ramos last November, is 29-2-1 with 18 KOs.

