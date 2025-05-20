Man United gets boost ahead of Europa League final against Tottenham as 3 players return

BILBAO, Spain (AP) — Manchester United will have a trio of players back from injury for the Europa League final…

BILBAO, Spain (AP) — Manchester United will have a trio of players back from injury for the Europa League final against Tottenham, coach Ruben Amorim said Tuesday, with Diogo Dalot, Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee all available to come off the bench.

All three players took part in training on Tuesday and could play at least a few minutes if needed.

“Very good for us,” Amorim said. “Of course, they are limited in the minutes for the game but they can help us win the game.”

Matthijs de Ligt will not be available but traveled to Bilbao to support his teammates. Lisandro Martinez is the only other first-team player not available as he remains out with a serious knee injury.

The return of Zirkzee was the biggest surprise as he had initially been ruled out for the season because of a hamstring injury he picked up in April.

“Me neither,” Amorim said when told nobody expected the forward’s return. “They recover quite well. They push, of course, and we have to respect the feeling of the player but we push a little bit, as they wanted to be part of the team. That is a very good sign.”

Dalot was nursing a calf injury since April, and Yoro had been out since earlier this month.

United has had a dismal season but is hoping to finish it with a European title. The club is in 16th place in the league standings after 18 defeats, its most in a single campaign since the Premier League began in 1992. It is also certain to register its worst-ever points total in that era, as well as its lowest finish.

Tottenham injuries

Tottenham coach Ange Postecoglou said midfielder Lucas Bergvall has not recovered from an ankle injury in time for the final. He was with the squad in Bilbao but won’t play.

Midfielder Pape Sarr will be available despite not finishing the league match against Aston Villa on Friday because of a back issue.

Tottenham is in 17th place in the Premier League, having lost 21 times — also a club record in the modern era. The Champions League runner-up in 2019, Tottenham is seeking its first trophy since the 2008 English League Cup.

