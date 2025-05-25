Man United coach Ruben Amorim apologizes for ‘disastrous’ season but sees brighter future

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Ruben Amorim apologized to Manchester United fans on Sunday for a “disastrous” season and vowed to…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Ruben Amorim apologized to Manchester United fans on Sunday for a “disastrous” season and vowed to bring the good times back to the fallen Premier League giant.

The 20-time English champion ended the campaign in 15th — its lowest finish in the modern era and just three places above the relegation zone.

A 2-0 win against Aston Villa at Old Trafford ended a run of eight games without a win and after the final whistle United coach Amorim addressed the home fans.

“I want to apologize for this season. I know you are really disappointed with me and really disappointed with the team,” he said. “I want to say thank you. We are very grateful for your support during the season, and I know it was really hard in many games.”

Amorim took charge of United in November after former coach Erik ten Hag was fired on the back of a disappointing start to the campaign.

But the Portuguese coach has not been able to turn the team’s fortunes around – overseeing a slew of unwanted club records including the most losses in a Premier League season and the lowest points total.

A run in the Europa League provided the prospect of Champions League qualification, but United lost 1-0 to Tottenham in Wednesday’s final, meaning there will be no European soccer next season.

‘The good days are coming’

Amorim has previously described his United team as possibly the worst team in the club’s history and now faces a rebuild with likely less money to spend than if he’d secured a place in the lucrative Champions League.

But he is convinced he can return the club to the summit of European soccer.

“Now we have to make a choice or we stay stuck in the past because this season is in the past. It’s over. We fight each other or we stick together and move forward,” he said. “In my first three games in charge, with two victories and one draw, I said to you, ‘The storm is coming.’

“Today after this disastrous season I want to tell you the good days are coming. If there is one club in the world that proved in the past that it can overcome any situation, any disaster (it is) our club. (It) is Manchester United football club.”

