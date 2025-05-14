Man United coach Amorim is embarrassed but ‘far from quitting’ the troubled club

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim insisted Wednesday he would not walk away despite the club’s woeful…

But the Portuguese, who was only hired in November, accepts the pressure on him will ramp up if United fails to win the Europa League final against Tottenham next week.

“I have a clear idea what to do. I understand the problems of the team, so I’m far from quitting,” Amorim said. “What I’m saying is that we need to perform and, we have this season, and in the future we need to perform or else they will change us.”

United has lost a club-record 17 Premier League games this season and is languishing 16th in the 20-team division.

The 20-time English champion is also certain to record its worst-ever points total in the modern era, as well as its lowest finish.

Amorim has described United as possibly the worst team in the club’s storied history and over the weekend said he was embarrassed by its form.

But he can salvage the campaign by beating Tottenham in the Europa League final next Wednesday which would also secure Champions League qualification.

While Amorim said not playing in Europe next season would give him more time to work with his players, defeat in the final would heap pressure on him.

“It’s going to be really bad (if we lose),” he told a news conference. “It’s going to be really tough and the patience of the fans and you guys (the media), if we don’t win it, next year is going to be in the limit, and we have to be perfect to continue everything.”

Triumph in the second-tier Europa League would be a third trophy in three years for United despite its poor run in the league which have included record-low finishes in each of the past two seasons.

Crucially for Amorim, a return to the lucrative Champions League would likely give him more funds to rebuild his squad in the offseason.

“Personally for me I think Champions League is more important for everything — to prepare the next season,” he said. “We are supposed to be in the Champions League. Europa League here is not enough and you have that feeling here.

“The best way to help us get in the top in a few years is the Champions League — it’s not (winning) the Cup. So for me Champions League is more important.”

