AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Judge, New York, .409; Goldschmidt, New York, .349; Ja.Wilson, Athletics, .348; Aranda, Tampa Bay, .342; Kwan, Cleveland, .329; Witt, Kansas City, .319; J.Smith, Texas, .316; Bregman, Boston, .309; Meyers, Houston, .298; Springer, Toronto, .297.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 38; Buxton, Minnesota, 30; Bregman, Boston, 29; Rooker, Athletics, 28; Torkelson, Detroit, 28; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 27; Witt, Kansas City, 27; Raleigh, Seattle, 26; Soderstrom, Athletics, 26; Bleday, Athletics, 25; Devers, Boston, 25; Kwan, Cleveland, 25; Rice, New York, 25.

RBI_Judge, New York, 39; Torkelson, Detroit, 33; Devers, Boston, 31; Bregman, Boston, 31; Polanco, Seattle, 28; W.Abreu, Boston, 27; Soderstrom, Athletics, 27; Buxton, Minnesota, 26; Raleigh, Seattle, 25; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 25; Witt, Kansas City, 25.

HITS_Judge, New York, 63; Ja.Wilson, Athletics, 54; Goldschmidt, New York, 53; Kwan, Cleveland, 53; Witt, Kansas City, 53; Bregman, Boston, 51; Bichette, Toronto, 48; Ja.Duran, Boston, 46; Devers, Boston, 45; Peña, Houston, 45; Soderstrom, Athletics, 45.

DOUBLES_Witt, Kansas City, 17; Bregman, Boston, 15; Perez, Kansas City, 13; Bichette, Toronto, 12; Devers, Boston, 12; Goldschmidt, New York, 11; Judge, New York, 11; Torkelson, Detroit, 11; Volpe, New York, 11; M.Garcia, Kansas City, 10.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 4; Buxton, Minnesota, 3; McKinstry, Detroit, 3; Henderson, Baltimore, 2; Isbel, Kansas City, 2; Judge, New York, 2; Rafaela, Boston, 2; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 2; Schuemann, Athletics, 2; Wallner, Minnesota, 2; Waters, Kansas City, 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 14; Raleigh, Seattle, 12; W.Abreu, Boston, 11; Grisham, New York, 10; Torkelson, Detroit, 10; Rooker, Athletics, 10; 10 tied at 9.

STOLEN BASES_Robert, Chicago, 15; Witt, Kansas City, 14; Ramírez, Cleveland, 12; Ja.Duran, Boston, 11; M.Garcia, Kansas City, 10; Caballero, Tampa Bay, 9; Giménez, Toronto, 9; Arozarena, Seattle, 8; Buxton, Minnesota, 8; Mangum, Tampa Bay, 8; Story, Boston, 8.

PITCHING_Fried, New York, 6-0; H.Brown, Houston, 6-1; Mize, Detroit, 6-1; E.Clase, Cleveland, 4-0; Holman, Athletics, 4-0; Mahle, Texas, 4-1; Woo, Seattle, 4-1; Ober, Minnesota, 4-1; Buehler, Boston, 4-1; 6 tied at 4-2.

ERA_Fried, New York, 1.05; Mahle, Texas, 1.47; H.Brown, Houston, 1.48; Bubic, Kansas City, 1.69; Eovaldi, Texas, 1.78; Crochet, Boston, 1.93; Skubal, Detroit, 2.08; S.Smith, Chicago, 2.08; Mize, Detroit, 2.53; Ty.Anderson, Los Angeles, 2.58.

STRIKEOUTS_Rodón, New York, 67; Crochet, Boston, 65; Ragans, Kansas City, 65; Eovaldi, Texas, 60; Skubal, Detroit, 60; H.Brown, Houston, 58; Ryan, Minnesota, 54; Flaherty, Detroit, 50; Bassitt, Toronto, 49; Ortiz, Cleveland, 49.

