AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Judge, New York, .400; Ja.Wilson, Athletics, .357; Goldschmidt, New York, .341; Kwan, Cleveland, .333; Aranda, Tampa Bay, .330;…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Judge, New York, .400; Ja.Wilson, Athletics, .357; Goldschmidt, New York, .341; Kwan, Cleveland, .333; Aranda, Tampa Bay, .330; Witt, Kansas City, .318; Bregman, Boston, .316; M.Garcia, Kansas City, .316; Meyers, Houston, .298; Springer, Toronto, .298.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 34; Buxton, Minnesota, 30; Bregman, Boston, 28; Torkelson, Detroit, 28; Kwan, Cleveland, 25; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 25; Rooker, Athletics, 25; Witt, Kansas City, 25; Bleday, Athletics, 24; Raleigh, Seattle, 24; Soderstrom, Athletics, 24.

RBI_Judge, New York, 34; Torkelson, Detroit, 32; Bregman, Boston, 30; Polanco, Seattle, 27; Devers, Boston, 26; W.Abreu, Boston, 25; Raleigh, Seattle, 25; Buxton, Minnesota, 25; Soderstrom, Athletics, 25; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 24.

HITS_Judge, New York, 56; Ja.Wilson, Athletics, 51; Kwan, Cleveland, 50; Bregman, Boston, 49; Witt, Kansas City, 49; Goldschmidt, New York, 47; Bichette, Toronto, 44; Ja.Duran, Boston, 43; M.Garcia, Kansas City, 43; Soderstrom, Athletics, 42.

DOUBLES_Witt, Kansas City, 16; Bregman, Boston, 15; Perez, Kansas City, 13; Bichette, Toronto, 11; Devers, Boston, 11; Torkelson, Detroit, 11; M.Garcia, Kansas City, 10; Volpe, New York, 10; Aranda, Tampa Bay, 9; Bleday, Athletics, 9; Ja.Duran, Boston, 9; Judge, New York, 9; Urshela, Athletics, 9.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 4; Buxton, Minnesota, 3; McKinstry, Detroit, 3; Isbel, Kansas City, 2; Judge, New York, 2; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 2; Schuemann, Athletics, 2; Wallner, Minnesota, 2; Waters, Kansas City, 2; 16 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Raleigh, Seattle, 12; Judge, New York, 12; Grisham, New York, 10; Torkelson, Detroit, 10; Polanco, Seattle, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 9; O’Hoppe, Los Angeles, 9; Manzardo, Cleveland, 9; W.Abreu, Boston, 9; Buxton, Minnesota, 9; Soderstrom, Athletics, 9; Rooker, Athletics, 9; Bregman, Boston, 9.

STOLEN BASES_Robert, Chicago, 15; Witt, Kansas City, 13; Ja.Duran, Boston, 11; M.Garcia, Kansas City, 10; Caballero, Tampa Bay, 9; Giménez, Toronto, 9; Arozarena, Seattle, 8; Buxton, Minnesota, 8; Mangum, Tampa Bay, 8; Ramírez, Cleveland, 8; Story, Boston, 8.

PITCHING_Fried, New York, 6-0; H.Brown, Houston, 6-1; Mize, Detroit, 6-1; E.Clase, Cleveland, 4-0; Woo, Seattle, 4-1; Ober, Minnesota, 4-1; Buehler, Boston, 4-1; Bubic, Kansas City, 4-2; Skubal, Detroit, 4-2; Sears, Athletics, 4-2; Olson, Detroit, 4-2.

ERA_Fried, New York, 1.05; H.Brown, Houston, 1.48; Mahle, Texas, 1.48; Bubic, Kansas City, 1.69; Crochet, Boston, 2.02; Eovaldi, Texas, 2.03; Skubal, Detroit, 2.08; Mize, Detroit, 2.53; deGrom, Texas, 2.61; Ty.Anderson, Los Angeles, 2.68.

STRIKEOUTS_Skubal, Detroit, 60; H.Brown, Houston, 58; Ragans, Kansas City, 57; Rodón, New York, 57; Crochet, Boston, 56; Eovaldi, Texas, 53; Bassitt, Toronto, 49; Bubic, Kansas City, 47; Fried, New York, 47; Ryan, Minnesota, 47.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.