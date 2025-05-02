AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Judge, New York, .427; Goldschmidt, New York, .356; Ja.Wilson, Athletics, .331; Bregman, Boston, .326; Witt, Kansas City, .322;…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Judge, New York, .427; Goldschmidt, New York, .356; Ja.Wilson, Athletics, .331; Bregman, Boston, .326; Witt, Kansas City, .322; McKinstry, Detroit, .316; Kwan, Cleveland, .311; Aranda, Tampa Bay, .308; Springer, Toronto, .306; Campbell, Boston, .301.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 29; Bregman, Boston, 23; Buxton, Minnesota, 23; Devers, Boston, 22; Rice, New York, 22; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 21; Soderstrom, Athletics, 21; Torkelson, Detroit, 21; Rooker, Athletics, 20; Witt, Kansas City, 20.

RBI_Judge, New York, 32; Torkelson, Detroit, 26; Bregman, Boston, 26; Polanco, Seattle, 25; Soderstrom, Athletics, 24; W.Abreu, Boston, 21; Manzardo, Cleveland, 20; Mullins, Baltimore, 20; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 20; Volpe, New York, 19; Devers, Boston, 19.

HITS_Judge, New York, 50; Bregman, Boston, 42; Goldschmidt, New York, 42; Bichette, Toronto, 39; Ja.Duran, Boston, 39; Ja.Wilson, Athletics, 39; Witt, Kansas City, 39; Kwan, Cleveland, 38; Soderstrom, Athletics, 35; Story, Boston, 33.

DOUBLES_Bregman, Boston, 12; Witt, Kansas City, 12; Perez, Kansas City, 11; Bichette, Toronto, 10; Devers, Boston, 10; Volpe, New York, 10; Aranda, Tampa Bay, 9; M.Garcia, Kansas City, 9; 6 tied at 8.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 3; McKinstry, Detroit, 3; Buxton, Minnesota, 2; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 2; Schuemann, Athletics, 2; Wallner, Minnesota, 2; Waters, Kansas City, 2; 18 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Raleigh, Seattle, 10; Judge, New York, 10; Polanco, Seattle, 9; O’Hoppe, Los Angeles, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 9; Torkelson, Detroit, 9; Soderstrom, Athletics, 9; Grisham, New York, 8; Manzardo, Cleveland, 8; Rice, New York, 8; Rooker, Athletics, 8.

STOLEN BASES_Robert, Chicago, 13; Ja.Duran, Boston, 11; Witt, Kansas City, 9; Arozarena, Seattle, 8; Giménez, Toronto, 8; Mangum, Tampa Bay, 8; Buxton, Minnesota, 7; Caballero, Tampa Bay, 7; M.Garcia, Kansas City, 7; Meyers, Houston, 7; Rafaela, Boston, 7; Ramírez, Cleveland, 7.

PITCHING_Fried, New York, 5-0; Mize, Detroit, 5-1; E.Clase, Cleveland, 4-0; H.Brown, Houston, 4-1; Buehler, Boston, 4-1; Sears, Athletics, 4-2; Rodón, New York, 4-3; Springs, Athletics, 4-3; Hoffman, Toronto, 3-0; Hill, New York, 3-0; Lynch, Kansas City, 3-0; Herrin, Cleveland, 3-0; Holman, Athletics, 3-0.

ERA_Fried, New York, 1.20; Mahle, Texas, 1.20; H.Brown, Houston, 1.22; Crochet, Boston, 2.05; Eovaldi, Texas, 2.11; S.Smith, Chicago, 2.23; Bubic, Kansas City, 2.25; Skubal, Detroit, 2.34; L.Gilbert, Seattle, 2.37; Bassitt, Toronto, 2.62.

STRIKEOUTS_Rodón, New York, 52; Crochet, Boston, 50; Eovaldi, Texas, 46; Ragans, Kansas City, 46; L.Gilbert, Seattle, 44; H.Brown, Houston, 40; Skubal, Detroit, 40; Bassitt, Toronto, 39; Ryan, Minnesota, 39; Flaherty, Detroit, 38.

