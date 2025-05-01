AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Judge, New York, .427; Goldschmidt, New York, .356; Bregman, Boston, .328; Ja.Wilson, Athletics, .325; McKinstry, Detroit, .323; Kwan,…

BATTING_Judge, New York, .427; Goldschmidt, New York, .356; Bregman, Boston, .328; Ja.Wilson, Athletics, .325; McKinstry, Detroit, .323; Kwan, Cleveland, .322; Witt, Kansas City, .322; Aranda, Tampa Bay, .308; Springer, Toronto, .306; Campbell, Boston, .301.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 29; Bregman, Boston, 23; Buxton, Minnesota, 23; Devers, Boston, 22; Rice, New York, 22; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 21; Soderstrom, Athletics, 20; Torkelson, Detroit, 20; Witt, Kansas City, 20; Raleigh, Seattle, 19; Rooker, Athletics, 19.

RBI_Judge, New York, 32; Polanco, Seattle, 25; Torkelson, Detroit, 24; Soderstrom, Athletics, 24; Bregman, Boston, 24; W.Abreu, Boston, 21; Mullins, Baltimore, 20; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 20; Manzardo, Cleveland, 19; Volpe, New York, 19; Devers, Boston, 19.

HITS_Judge, New York, 50; Goldschmidt, New York, 42; Bregman, Boston, 41; Witt, Kansas City, 39; Bichette, Toronto, 38; Ja.Duran, Boston, 38; Kwan, Cleveland, 38; Ja.Wilson, Athletics, 37; Soderstrom, Athletics, 33; 5 tied at 32.

DOUBLES_Witt, Kansas City, 12; Bregman, Boston, 11; Perez, Kansas City, 11; Devers, Boston, 10; Volpe, New York, 10; Aranda, Tampa Bay, 9; Bichette, Toronto, 9; M.Garcia, Kansas City, 9; 6 tied at 8.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 3; McKinstry, Detroit, 3; Buxton, Minnesota, 2; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 2; Schuemann, Athletics, 2; Wallner, Minnesota, 2; Waters, Kansas City, 2; 18 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Raleigh, Seattle, 10; Judge, New York, 10; Polanco, Seattle, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 9; Soderstrom, Athletics, 9; Grisham, New York, 8; O’Hoppe, Los Angeles, 8; Manzardo, Cleveland, 8; Rice, New York, 8; Torkelson, Detroit, 8; Rooker, Athletics, 8.

STOLEN BASES_Robert, Chicago, 13; Ja.Duran, Boston, 10; Witt, Kansas City, 9; Arozarena, Seattle, 8; Giménez, Toronto, 8; Mangum, Tampa Bay, 8; Buxton, Minnesota, 7; Caballero, Tampa Bay, 7; M.Garcia, Kansas City, 7; Meyers, Houston, 7; Rafaela, Boston, 7.

PITCHING_Fried, New York, 5-0; E.Clase, Cleveland, 4-0; H.Brown, Houston, 4-1; Buehler, Boston, 4-1; Mize, Detroit, 4-1; Sears, Athletics, 4-2; Rodón, New York, 4-3; Mahle, Texas, 3-0; Hoffman, Toronto, 3-0; Hill, New York, 3-0; Lynch, Kansas City, 3-0; Herrin, Cleveland, 3-0; Holman, Athletics, 3-0.

ERA_Mahle, Texas, 1.14; Fried, New York, 1.20; H.Brown, Houston, 1.22; Crochet, Boston, 2.05; Eovaldi, Texas, 2.11; S.Smith, Chicago, 2.23; Bubic, Kansas City, 2.25; Skubal, Detroit, 2.34; L.Gilbert, Seattle, 2.37; Bassitt, Toronto, 2.62.

STRIKEOUTS_Rodón, New York, 52; Crochet, Boston, 50; Eovaldi, Texas, 46; Ragans, Kansas City, 46; L.Gilbert, Seattle, 44; H.Brown, Houston, 40; Skubal, Detroit, 40; Bassitt, Toronto, 39; Ryan, Minnesota, 39; Flaherty, Detroit, 38.

