Lynx play the Sun on 3-game win streak

Connecticut Sun (0-2, 0-1 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (3-0, 3-0 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx comes into a matchup with Connecticut Sun as winners of three straight games.

Minnesota finished 16-4 at home a season ago while going 30-10 overall. The Lynx allowed opponents to score 75.6 points per game and shoot 41.0% from the field last season.

Connecticut finished 28-12 overall a season ago while going 14-6 on the road. The Sun averaged 80.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.6 last season.

INJURIES: Lynx: Kayla McBride: out (personal).

Sun: Saniya Rivers: out (personal), Aneesah Morrow: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

