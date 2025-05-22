Real Madrid great Luka Modric leaving club after 13 years. Exit to follow Club World Cup

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid and midfielder Luka Modric — the most decorated player in the club’s history — have…

The 39-year-old Modric will leave after an “unforgettable time as a player at our club,” the club said in Thursday’s announcement.

Madrid will pay tribute to Modric in its last match of the season Saturday against Real Sociedad in La Liga at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. The Club World Cup starts in mid-June in the United States.

“The moment has arrived,” Modric said on social media. “The moment I never wanted to come, but that’s football, and in life everything has a beginning and an end. On Saturday, I’ll play my last game at the Santiago Bernabeu.”

Modric arrived at Madrid in 2012 and became a key player during one of the most successful periods in the club’s history.

“Real Madrid wishes to express its immense gratitude and appreciation for a player who has become a true legend both of our club and world football,” the club said.

In 13 seasons, Modric helped the club win 28 titles: six European Cups, six Club World Cups, five European Super Cups, four Spanish leagues, two Copas del Rey and five Spanish Super Cups.

“Luka Modric will forever remain in the hearts of all madridistas (Madrid fans) as a unique and exemplary footballer who has always embodied the values of Real Madrid,” club president Florentino Pérez said. “His football has captured the imagination of madridismo and fans all over the world. His legacy will live on forever.”

The Croatia international has made 590 appearances for Madrid — eighth on the club’s all-time list — and has scored 43 goals. He had been playing fewer minutes in recent seasons under coach Carlo Ancelotti.

He is one of only five players to have won six European Cups.

In 2018, Modric won the Ballon d’Or, was named FIFA’s best men’s player and UEFA’s men’s player of the year. Twice he’s been named the best midfielder in the Champions League.

“I’m leaving filled with pride, gratitude and unforgettable memories,” Modric said. “And although after the Club World Cup I won’t wear this shirt on the field again, I’ll always be a madridista.”

Modric did not indicate his post-Madrid plans, but a motivating factor could be that the 2026 World Cup is only a year away.

Modric’s 186 matches for Croatia make him the nation’s record-holder for international appearances. He won the Golden Ball at the 2018 World Cup in Russia — where Croatia lost the final to France — and the Bronze Ball at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

