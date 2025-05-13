LPGA Tour Schedule

Jan. 30-Feb. 2 _ Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions (A Lim Kim) Feb. 6-9 _ Founders Cup (Yealimi Noh)…

Jan. 30-Feb. 2 _ Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions (A Lim Kim)

Feb. 6-9 _ Founders Cup (Yealimi Noh)

Feb. 20-23 _ Honda LPGA Thailand (Angel Yin)

Feb. 27-March 2 _ HSBC Women’s World Championship (Lydia Ko)

March 6-9 _ Blue Bay LPGA (Rio Takeda)

March 27-30 _ Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass (Hyo Joo Kim)

April 2-6 _ T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards (Madelene Sagstrom)

April 17-20 _ JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro (Ingrid Lindblad)

April 24-27 _ The Chevron Championship (Mao Saigo)

May 1-4 _ Black Desert Championship presented by Greater Zion (Hae-Ran Ryu)

May 8-11 _ Mizuho Americas Open (Jeeno Thitikul)

May 22-25 _ Riviera Maya Open, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

May 29-June 1 _ U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally, Erin, Wis.

June 6-8 _ ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer, Galloway, N.J.

June 12-15 _ Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Belmont, Mich.

June 19-22 _ KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Frisco, Texas

June 26-29 _ Dow Championship, Midland, Mich.

July 10-13 _ Amundi Evian Championship, Evian-les-Bains, France

July 24-27 _ ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open, Troon, United Kingdom

July 31-Aug. 3 _ AIG Women’s Open, Bridgend, United Kingdom

Aug. 14-17 _ The Standard Portland Classic, Portland, Ore.

Aug. 21-24 _ CPKC Women’s Open, Mississauga, Ontario

Aug. 28-31 _ FM Championship, Norton, Mass.

Sept. 11-14 _ Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G, Maineville, Ohio

Sept. 19-21 _ Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G, Rogers, Ark.

Oct. 1-4 _ LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei, Ewa Beach, Hawaii

Oct. 9-12 _ Buick LPGA Shanghai, Shanghai

Oct. 16-19 _ BMW Ladies Championship, TBD

Oct. 30-Nov. 2 _ Maybank Championship, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Nov. 6-9 _ TOTO Japan Classic, Otsu, Japan

Nov. 13-16 _ The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, Belleair, Fla.

Nov. 20-23 _ CME Group Tour Championship, Naples, Fla.

Dec. 12-14 _ Grant Thornton Invitational, Naples, Fla.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.