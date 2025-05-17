Los Angeles plays Minnesota following Plum’s 37-point outing

Minnesota Lynx (1-0, 1-0 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (1-0, 1-0 Western Conference) Los Angeles; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT…

Minnesota Lynx (1-0, 1-0 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (1-0, 1-0 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks faces the Minnesota Lynx after Kelsey Plum scored 37 points in the Los Angeles Sparks’ 84-67 victory against the Golden State Valkyries.

Los Angeles finished 8-32 overall and 5-15 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Sparks averaged 19.7 assists per game on 28.1 made field goals last season.

Minnesota finished 14-6 in Western Conference games and 30-10 overall during the 2024-25 season. The Lynx averaged 82.0 points per game last season, 28.3 in the paint, 18.2 off of turnovers and 11.2 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Sparks: Cameron Brink: out (knee).

Lynx: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.