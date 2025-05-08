Los Angeles Coliseum and SoFi Stadium to share opening and closing ceremonies for 2028 Olympics

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It’ll be a mix of old and new for the opening and closing ceremonies of the…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It’ll be a mix of old and new for the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and Paralympic Games.

The historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and state-of-the-art SoFi Stadium in nearby Inglewood will share the ceremonies, city officials announced Thursday, confirming what was part of the city’s bid in 2017.

It will be the Coliseum’s third time hosting the ceremony — the most in Olympic history — and it’ll be the first time two locations have shared it. SoFi will also host swimming at the Games.

The torch lit by decathlon gold medalist Rafer Johnson at the 1984 Los Angeles Games is still atop the Coliseum’s entrance.

“The venues selected for the 2028 opening and closing ceremonies will highlight Los Angeles’ rich sporting history and cutting-edge future, showcasing the very best that L.A. has to offer on the world stage,” LA28 chairman and president Casey Wasserman said in a statement.

Still to be revealed are how the ceremonies will be staged.

The Olympics will be held July 14-30. The closing ceremony takes place on July 30.

The Paralympic Games will run from Aug. 15-27. The closing ceremony will be on Aug. 27.

