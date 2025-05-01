Lord’s to host 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup final

LONDON (AP) — Lord’s will host the final of the Women’s T20 World Cup in 2026. Other venues for the…

LONDON (AP) — Lord’s will host the final of the Women’s T20 World Cup in 2026.

Other venues for the expanded 12-team competition include Old Trafford, Headingley, Edgbaston, Hampshire Bowl, the Oval, and Bristol County Ground.

The Women’s T20 World Cup has teams competing in two groups followed by a knockout stage, and begins on June 12. The final will be on July 5.

Eight countries have secured their place, including host England, Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and West Indies. The four remaining spots will be decided in World Cup qualifying next year.

New Zealand beat South Africa in the 2024 final.

Lord’s, which first held a match in 1814, also previously hosted the 50-over Women’s World Cup final between England and India in 2017.

“The sell-out Women’s Cricket World Cup final at Lord’s in 2017 remains a landmark in the rise of the women’s game, and I cannot think of a more fitting stage,” International Cricket Council chair Jay Shah said on Thursday. “We are excited by the promise of thrilling T20 action that will not only captivate fans here, but also serve as a showcase for cricket’s return on the Olympic stage in Los Angeles 2028.”

