Liverpool players raise Premier League trophy in front of Klopp

Liverpool’s players have finally got their hands on the Premier League trophy — and Jurgen Klopp was back at Anfield to enjoy the celebrations.

The Reds clinched a record-tying 20th English top-flight title on April 27 but had to wait a month to receive the trophy after their final game of the season — a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Klopp, who left as Liverpool manager at the end of last season, returned to Anfield for its campaign-ending party. The German was seen clapping and smiling as the team’s players, starting with captain Virgil van Dijk to a backdrop of fireworks and ticker tape, lifted the trophy.

“He left the team in such a good place — disciplined, quality — and that’s what made my life, my job, easier to start,” said Arne Slot, Klopp’s successor. “Life as a Premier League manager is never easy because of all the competitors we had but he couldn’t have left the club in a better place than he did.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is leaving Liverpool to reportedly join Real Madrid, was given a good reception after coming on as a halftime substitute and again when going up to get the trophy. He was jeered by some Liverpool fans at a home match against Arsenal two weeks ago.

Alexander-Arnold was seen wiping away tears as he celebrated with his teammates on Sunday.

“I didn’t know what to expect, stepping out at Anfield today after what happened a few weeks ago,” he said, “but I wanted to play for the club one more time. I said that to the manager and he trusted me to go in there at halftime.

“To get the reception I got means more than anything to me … I have never felt so loved and cared for like I did today.”

Alexander-Arnold said it “goes down as the best day for me in my life.”

Liverpool finished the season on 84 points, 10 clear of second-placed Arsenal.

