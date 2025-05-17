Lindor’s 9th-inning sacrifice fly lifts Mets over Yanks 3-2 on another quiet day for Soto

NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the ninth inning and New York Mets beat…

NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the ninth inning and New York Mets beat the Yankees 3-2 in the Subway Series on Saturday to remain the only team without a three-game losing streak this season.

Juan Soto went 1 for 4 with a walk and is 1 for 6 in his first two games back in the Bronx since leaving the Yankees for a record $765 million, 15-year contract with the Mets.

In a matchup between division leaders, DJ LeMahieu and Cody Bellinger homered for the Yankees, who had won seven of their previous nine games.

Luis Torrens walked with one out in the ninth off Fernando Cruz (1-2), Brett Baty reached on an infield hit and Tyrone Taylor was hit by a pitch. Lindor’s 293-foot fly easily scored speedy pinch-runner Luisangel Acuña.

Reed Garrett (1-1) retired LeMahieu on a bases-loaded flyout to end the eighth and Edwin Díaz got three straight outs, remaining perfect in 10 save chances.

LeMahieu put the Yankees ahead in the third with his first home run since July 31. an opposite-field drive 333 feet into right-field short porch.

The Mets took a 2-1 lead in the fourth on Pete Alonso’s RBI single, a catchable ball that left fielder Jasson Domínguez allowed to drop, and Mark Vientos’ sacrifice fly that scored Soto, who had singled and stolen third.

Bellinger’s home run leading off the fourth tied the score 2-2 off Griffin Canning.

Clarke Schmidt tied his career high with five walks.

Mets right-hander Dedniel Núñez was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse to open a roster spot for left-hander José Castillo, acquired from Arizona. Infielder Ronny Mauricio, recovered from a torn right ACL sustained in December 2023, was activated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Syracuse.

Key moment

Baty was out at the plate trying to score on Taylor’s double to the left-center gap in the seventh, with Bellinger throwing to shortstop Anthony Volpe, who relayed to catcher J.C. Escarra.

Key stats

Aaron Judge was 0 for 5 with three strikeouts, dropping his MLB-leading average to .402.

Up next

Yankees LHP Max Fried (6-0), who leads the major leagues with a 1.11 ERA, starts Sunday night’s series finale against Mets LHP David Peterson (2-2, 3.05).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.