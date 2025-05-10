Ligue 1 match between Le Havre and Marseille briefly stopped because of crowd trouble

LE HAVRE, France (AP) — The Ligue 1 match between Le Havre and Marseille was stopped on Saturday after spectators…

LE HAVRE, France (AP) — The Ligue 1 match between Le Havre and Marseille was stopped on Saturday after spectators reportedly invaded the field.

Second-placed Marseille led 1-0 when game referee Willy Delajod stopped play in the 64th minute and both teams returned to the dressing room.

Before leaving the pitch, Le Havre midfielder Abdoulaye Touré was seen walking close to the stands, urging fans “to be clever.”

Local media reported crowd trouble started after Marseille fans seated close to Le Havre supporters celebrated Amine Gouiri’s goal. L’Equipe newspaper said some spectators were forced onto the pitch.

The interruption was short and the match resumed.

