Liberty play the Valkyries on 4-game win streak

Golden State Valkyries (2-2, 1-1 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (4-0, 2-0 Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty is looking to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Liberty take on Golden State Valkyries.

New York finished 32-8 overall with a 16-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Liberty averaged 85.6 points per game while shooting 44.8% from the field and 34.9% from 3-point distance last season.

Golden State hits the court for the fifth game in franchise history. The Valkyries fell to the New York Liberty 95-67 in their last game.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Valkyries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

