Liberty make record 19 3-pointers in 99-74 win over Sky

CHICAGO (AP) — Led by Natasha Cloud with four 3-pointers and 18 points, the defending champion New York Liberty broke…

CHICAGO (AP) — Led by Natasha Cloud with four 3-pointers and 18 points, the defending champion New York Liberty broke the WNBA regular-season record by making 19 3s in a 99-74 victory over the Chicago Sky on Thursday night.

Eight of nine Liberty players who attempted a 3-pointer made at least one from deep as they finished 19 for 34 (56%). The previous team and WNBA highs were 18 3-pointers in a regular-season game. The Las Vegas Aces made 23 3s in a playoff game in 2022.

Cloud made 4 of 5 from deep and had eight assists. Kennedy Burke had 17 points off the bench, going 4 of 4 on 3s. Sabrina Ionescu scored 16 points, Breanna Stewart 12 and Jonquel Jones 11 for New York (2-0).

New York shot 55% overall and made 16 of 17 free throws.

Chicago’s Angel Reese was 0-for-8 shooting and scored two points. It was the first time since 2021 that she failed to make at least one basket, ending a streak of 136 games, college and pro. She went 0 of 6 for Maryland in a 2021 Sweet 16 loss to Texas.

Reese had 12 rebounds, eight on offense, and five of Chicago’s 23 turnovers.

FEVER 81, DREAM 76

ATLANTA (AP) — Natasha Howard scored 26 points and Indiana overcame Caitlin Clark’s cold long-distance shooting to beat Atlanta before a sellout crowd to split a two-game series this week.

Atlanta won 91-90 at Indiana on Tuesday night.

Clark missed each of her five 3-pointers. That ended a streak of 140 games, including the WNBA regular season and playoffs and the bulk of her college career at Iowa, with at least one 3. The last time Clark was held without a 3 was Jan. 13, 2022, when she went 0 for 6 against Purdue during her sophomore season.

Clark and teammate Aliyah Boston each went to the bench with four fouls early in the third quarter. Clark finished with 11 points with six assists.

Kelsey Mitchell’s 3-pointer gave Indiana a 76-75 lead. Clark found Boston for a layup, only her second field goal, that extended the lead to 79-76.

Rhyne Howard led Atlanta with 24 points.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.