Leibold, Joveljic score late goals and Sporting Kansas City catches St. Louis for 2-2 draw

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tim Leibold and Dejan Joveljic scored six minutes apart deep into the second half, lifting Sporting Kansas City into a 2-2 draw with St. Louis on Wednesday night.

In the 71st minute, Leibold scored with a left=footed shot from the center of the box to the lower left central zone. Dániel Sallói layed down a short header to pass for the assist.

In the 77th minute, Dejan Joveljic scored with a header from the center of the box to the central bottom zone. The goal came after a deep free kick pass from Shapi Suleymanov.

St. Louis scored first when Célio Pompeu connected with a right-footed shot from the left half-space outside the box to the middle right zone in the 15th minute.

In the 44th minute, Cedric Teuchert made it 2-0 with a left-footed shot from the center of the box to the lower right zone.

John Pulskamp made five saves for Sporting Kansas City (4-8-1, 13 points). Roman Bürki stopped three for St. Louis (2-7-4, 10 points).

St Louis is on a nine-match winless streak.

Both teams are on the road Saturday, with St. Louis facing Minnesota and Kansas City heading to San Diego. ___

