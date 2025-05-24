Leganes wins final La Liga match but will be relegated

MADRID (AP) — Leganes was confirmed as the third and last team to be relegated from La Liga even though…

MADRID (AP) — Leganes was confirmed as the third and last team to be relegated from La Liga even though it beat last-placed Real Valladolid 3-0 on Saturday.

An Espanyol loss would have saved Leganes, but Espanyol beat Las Palmas 2-0 at home for only its second win in its last eight games.

Leganes immediately returns to La Liga 2 after only one season in the top flight. It is dropping with Las Palmas, which is going down after two years, and Valladolid, which has yo-yoed between divisions for the last four years.

