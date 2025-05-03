Leeds goes to the Premier League as second-division champion

Leeds was promoted to the Premier League as second-division champion on Saturday after Manor Solomon’s dramatic winner in stoppage time.…

Leeds was promoted to the Premier League as second-division champion on Saturday after Manor Solomon’s dramatic winner in stoppage time.

Solomon’s late goal sealed a 2-1 comeback win against relegated Plymouth and saw Leeds top the Championship — edging out second-placed Burnley on goal difference.

Both teams had clinched promotion last week but fought to go up as champion.

They ended the season level on 100 points each after Burnley beat Millwall 3-1 and was promoted as runner-up.

Coventry and Bristol City took the last two playoff places.

Coventry beat Middlesbrough 2-0 to end the season in fifth place and Bristol City was sixth after a 2-2 draw against Preston. Third-place Sheffield United and Sunderland in fourth complete the playoffs lineup.

Those four teams will compete for the third and final promotion spot.

Luton Town was relegated for the second year in a row after a 5-3 loss against West Brom.

Luton was a Premier League team last season, but will be playing in the third tier of English soccer next term after Hull climbed out of the relegation zone in the final game of the season with a 1-1 draw at Portsmouth.

Title drama

Leeds and Burnley were neck and neck at the top of the standings going into the last round of games.

And it looked like Burnley — relegated from the top flight last year — would clinch the title with victory against Millwall.

Leeds trailed at second from bottom Plymouth in the 18th when Sam Byram put through his own net. Wilfried Gnonto leveled the game at Home Park in the 53rd, but time was running out to complete the comeback.

That was until Solomon’s dramatic winner in the first minute of stoppage time.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.