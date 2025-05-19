Las Vegas visits Connecticut after Wilson’s 31-point game

Las Vegas Aces (0-1) at Connecticut Sun (0-1, 0-1 Eastern Conference) Uncasville, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Las…

Las Vegas Aces (0-1) at Connecticut Sun (0-1, 0-1 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces visits the Connecticut Sun after A’ja Wilson scored 31 points in the Aces’ 92-78 loss to the New York Liberty.

Connecticut finished 13-6 at home a season ago while going 28-12 overall. The Sun gave up 73.6 points per game while committing 16.1 fouls last season.

Las Vegas went 14-6 on the road and 27-13 overall a season ago. The Aces averaged 86.4 points per game last season, 34.2 in the paint, 14.7 off of turnovers and 10.8 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Sun: Saniya Rivers: out (personal), Aneesah Morrow: out (knee).

Aces: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: out (personal), Megan Gustafson: out (leg).

