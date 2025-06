Larry Bird Trophy Eastern Conference Finals MVP 2025 — Pascal Siakam, Indiana Pacers 2024 — Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics 2023…

Larry Bird Trophy

Eastern Conference Finals MVP

2025 — Pascal Siakam, Indiana Pacers

2024 — Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

2023 — Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

2022 — Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.