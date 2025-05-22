Lane Thomas activated by Guardians after monthlong stint on IL

DETROIT (AP) — Cleveland Guardians center fielder Lane Thomas was activated from the 10-day injured list on Thursday and was…

DETROIT (AP) — Cleveland Guardians center fielder Lane Thomas was activated from the 10-day injured list on Thursday and was in the lineup against the AL-best Detroit Tigers.

Thomas, a postseason star for Cleveland in 2024, had been on the IL since April 20 with a bruised right wrist. He was hit by a pitch on April 8 and played in five more games before going on the IL. Thomas has broken the same wrist twice after being hit by pitches.

Cleveland put outfielder Will Brennan on the 10-day IL with left forearm inflammation. He was hitting .091 in 11 games this season.

The Guardians acquired Thomas last July in a trade with Washington, and he became a key player in October after a so-so regular season.

Thomas hit two homers in the AL Division Series against Detroit, connecting for a grand slam in Game 5 off Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal to help the Guardians advance.

