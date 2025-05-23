Lahore routs defending champion Islamabad by 95 runs to reach PSL final

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Lahore Qalandars qualified for their third Pakistan Super League final in four years after an emphatic…

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Lahore Qalandars qualified for their third Pakistan Super League final in four years after an emphatic 95-run win against defending champion Islamabad United on Friday.

Captain Shaheen Shah Afridi grabbed two wickets for three runs in his three overs as Islamabad was routed for 107 in 15.1 overs in reply to Lahore’s imposing 202-8.

Islamabad struggled to get going in the chase in the absence of star opener Alex Hales, who missed the crucial eliminator to attend a friend’s wedding in Spain.

Afridi got a wicket with his third ball when he uprooted the middle stump of Mohammad Shahzad for a duck.

Lahore pace bowler Salman Mirza (3-16) took all of his wickets inside the powerplay as Islamabad never recovered after crumbling to 33-4. Mirza bowled league leading run-getter Sahibzada Farhan for 3.

Pakistan Twenty20 captain Salman Ali Agha top-scored with 33 off 26 balls and Islamabad skipper Shadab Khan made 26 off 14 balls. Nobody else reached double figures.

Bangladesh leg-spinner Rishad Hossain picked up 3-34 and Afridi bagged the last two wickets to seal the win.

Earlier, Lahore’s faith on rookie opener Mohammad Naeem paid off in the crunch game when he smashed 50 off 25 balls with seven fours and two sixes.

Sri Lankan left-hander Kusal Perera added 61 off 35 and countryman Bhanuka Rajapaksa made a valuable 22. Asif Ali smashed two late sixes to ensure Lahore breached 200.

Lahore won the league in 2022 and 2023 and will meet 2019 winner Quetta Gladiators in the final on Sunday at Lahore.

