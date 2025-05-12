Kyohei Yamasawa sets a benchmark as the top regular season scorer in Japan Rugby League One

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Flyhalf Kyohei Yamasawa has become the first home grown player to top the regular season…

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Flyhalf Kyohei Yamasawa has become the first home grown player to top the regular season scoring list in Japan Rugby League One in his first full season for the Saitama Panasonic Wild Knights.

The 26-year-old emerged from the shadow of his test-capped elder brother, Takuya, by scoring 209 points in 16 appearances in the Japanese professional tournament which attracts some of the world’s best players.

He finished the regular season ahead of Toyota Brave Lupus fullback Takuro Matsunada with 174 points and Bryn Gatland, the New Zealand-born son of former Wales and British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland, who scored 169 points for the Kobelco Kobe Steelers.

Former Wallabies flyhalf Bernard Foley was sixth on the list this season with 145 points.

Japan League One is in its fourth season and Yamasawa is the fourth different player to lead the regular season scoring list, following Gatland, Foley and All Blacks flyhalf Damian McKenzie.

Yamasawa became the Wild Knights’ only goalkicking option when his brother, Takuya, was sidelined by injury after only two matches.

Brave Lupus winger Jone Naikabula was the leading try-scorer in the regular season with 15.

