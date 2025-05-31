Kollin Ritchie hits 2 of Oklahoma State’s 7 home runs and the Cowboys beat Binghamton 13-5

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Kollin Ritchie hit two of Oklahoma State’s seven home runs, joining Colin Brueggemann and Ian Daugherty…

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Kollin Ritchie hit two of Oklahoma State’s seven home runs, joining Colin Brueggemann and Ian Daugherty for back-to-back-to-back shots in the third inning and the Cowboys beat Binghamton 13-5 on Saturday in an elimination game of the Athens Regional.

No. 3 seed Oklahoma State (28-24) awaits the loser of the second game between top-seeded host Georgia and No. 2 seed Duke for an elimination game on Sunday.

Avery Ortiz and Ritchie had RBI doubles for a 2-0 lead in the first inning off Binghamton starter Hayden Tarsia (4-4) and the Cowboys never looked back.

The three solo homers in the third upped the lead to 5-1. Ortiz hit a two-run homer in the fourth and Nolan Schubart followed with a solo shot to make it 8-1.

Devan Bade, who went 4 for 5, hit a solo homer and Freddy Forgione added a two-run shot as the Bearcats chased Cowboys starter Hunter Watkins in the fifth.

Alex Conover had a solo homer as Oklahoma State answered with two runs in the bottom half to make it 10-4. Ritchie hit a two-run homer in a three-run eighth.

Ritchie went 3 for 4 and finished with four RBIs. Ortiz drove in three runs and was one of seven Cowboys with two hits.

Stormy Rhodes (1-1) allowed a run in 2 1/3 innings of relief to get the win.

